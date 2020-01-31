Benefit Saturday for victims of fatal Dec. 20 house fire in Merrill

An event is scheduled Saturday in Merrill to benefit the family of a fatal fire Dec. 20.

A 48-year-old woman died of injuries sustained in the fire. Two other family members-- a 58-year-old man and a 21-year-old man received medical care at a burn center. The fire was reported around 3 a.m. that morning on Schulz Spur Drive. Five people were home at the time of the fire.

The benefit is noon to midnight at Overboard Bar and Grill in Merrill. There will be music and raffles.

Organizers are also requesting donations of new or slightly used household items. All money raised will be donated to the family. The money will be put into the account at Park City Credit union that has already been created.

Overboard Bar is located at N4090 County Road K in Merrill.