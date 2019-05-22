Bench at D.C. Everest Middle School dedicated to Det. Jason Weiland

A bench honoring Everest Metro Det. Jason Weiland is now on display at D.C. Everest Middle School. He was one of the victims in the March 22nd shootings.

The bench also honors all officers with the Everest Metro Police Department.

This bench was made possible by the Junior Optimist Club at D.C. Everest Middle School and was dedicated Wednesday afternoon in the middle school theater.

The bench is inscribed with a statement saying: "In memory of Detective Jason Weiland, who gave his life in service to his community. And in honor of all Everest Metro Police Officers who serve and protect our community with courage and dedication."

Jason's wife, Kara Weiland, was present, as well as his two daughters, his mother and other EMPD officers, school administrators and Junior Optimist Club students.

Kara said the bench is a way to honor her husband, and all those serving in the department.

"We're very honored, especially to have it here in the schools where the girls have attended, Anna's finishing out her 7th-grade year so that they have that memory to see and cherish. And also just the support that they continue to show to our officers in the community is amazing," said Kara.

"To show that Officer Weiland and his family and all of our officers are meaningful to us and important to us," said Alexia Kirschling, the advisor of the Junior Optimist Club at D.C. Everest Middle School.

The bench is outside the front office, so parents and students can see it as they walk through the building.