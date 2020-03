People lined up outside of Belts’ Soft Serve on Friday morning, early for the opening of their 40th season.

Ice cream served bright and early for Belts' Soft Serve's 40th season on March 6, 2020. (WSAW Photo).

The ice cream shop opens at 11 a.m. but still braved the cold to be one of the first to get a sweet treat.

The first 40 customers receive a free 40th anniversary t-shirt.

With four generations working the shop, Belts’ has been a local favorite since 1981.