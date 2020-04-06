D.C. Everest's Belton aces entrepreneurship

John Belton has played tennis since he was 5 years old because his mom used to play, but it wasn’t until he was in 8th grade that he found his true passion.

Belton finished fourth in #1 singles at the Wisconsin Valley Tournament last year. The junior came into this season with bigger dreams.

“My goal was to probably win conference or get second,” said D.C. Everest junior Belton.

Now, the spring sports season sits in limbo due to COVID-19, but Belton isn’t putting his time to waste.

“In the past three years, I’ve helped them use Facebook," said Belton. "(I’ve) helped them set up their computers. Everything like that, but with coronavirus happening right now, I’ve been trying to help them order groceries.”

Belton started his own business to help the elderly when he was in 8th grade, and it’s only been growing.

“I just saw how my grandmother, who was just getting more distant from the world as she grew older not knowing how to use technology, and I was just thinking whatever I can do to help bring people back into this digital age,” said Belton.

The entrepreneur has expanded his business to about 100 people.

“I found throughout my time that seniors are into learning,” said Belton.

Belton hopes to continue his business.

“I’m hoping to bring it to college wherever I end up going," said Belton "My brother hopefully will carry on my business after I leave for college.”

If you're looking for help from Belton on technology or with groceries, you can contact him at 715-302-5423.