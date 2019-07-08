Beloit man arrested for hit-and-run that sparked house fire

A 20-year-old Beloit man was arrested for crashing his car into a vacant house and causing a fire on Sunday in the Town of Beloit.

Cameron Lee Flory

Cameron Lee Flory was arrested on Sunday night for hit and run, operating while revoked and operating without insurance. He was released from custody with court dates.

Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police said a car crashed into 3026 S. Riverside Dr. When police arrived, the vehicle and house were engulfed in flames. The fire department was on scene until 9 a.m.

Police said witnesses saw a man running from the area. Investigation into the vehicle registration led officers to Flory.

No one was injured in the fire, but damage estimates are $160,000.

