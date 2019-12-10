Beloit officers shoot, kill suspect after police chase

City of Beloit police officers shot and killed a suspect after a police chase on the city's north side Tuesday afternoon.

An investigation into what Beloit Police are calling a "significant incident" on the 1800 block of Harrison Ave. (WMTV)

City of Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski said at a press conference that a Rock County Sheriff's Office deputy observed a vehicle he believed to be stolen and reported hearing shots fired at Henry Avenue and Riverside Drive just before noon.

After a brief pursuit, the suspect left his vehicle and ran on foot. Joined by Beloit police officers, law enforcement eventually located the suspect in the 1800 block of Harrison Avenue. The suspect was armed with a gun, police said.

At that time three Beloit police officers opened fire and killed the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene at around 12:25 p.m.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident, according to police. The three officers who opened fire have been placed on administration leave, as is normal for an officer-involved shooting.

Police say they are not releasing the identity of the officers involved at this time.

Merrill, Aldrich and Robinson schools in the Beloit School District were placed on a 'soft' lockdown during the incident, meaning that the schools continue as normal but no one is allowed in our out of the building.

The school district sent a letter to parents of children who attend those three schools:

"In the School District of Beloit, the safety and security of our students is our top priority. When issues of concern occur, we feel it is important to share them with you. Shortly before noon, the Beloit Police Department informed the School District of an incident in the community and your student’s school was immediately placed on a soft lockdown. During a soft lockdown, students and staff continue normal activities but no one is allowed to enter or leave the building. At approximately 12:30 pm, the District received an all-clear and the lockdown was lifted.

If you have any questions, please contact your child's principal."

The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.

Rock County Sheriff's Office, the City of Beloit Police Department and the Town of Beloit Police Department were involved in the incident.