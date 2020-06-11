Bear killed illegally in Shawano County

People in the town of Richmond said they were upset to hear an adult black bear was killed last week

The garden in Jean See's backyard would periodically be a hangout spot for a mama bear and her three cubs.

"She was real gentle, like I said," See said. "She would eat and then take off, you know."

The bears were like neighborhood pets for people living in the area.

"I was kind of afraid at first, but yet it was kind of like a cool experience to actually see her in our small community," Kim Zastrow said.

But that's been taken away since the mama bear was killed last week.

"We're heartbroken," said See. "Everyone is upset and missing them. I mean, it was a treat."

An investigation by the DNR found that the mama bear was killed illegally.

"She's a mother." said Zastrow. "Who would do that with three cubs? I mean her babies...she wasn't hurting anybody."

Shawano County Sheriff Adam Bieber posted on Facebook that they've taken enforcement action against the person responsible for the killing, and the three cubs were captured and relocated to a licensed rehabilitation facility.

"She didn't want anything," said See. "She was just looking for food. So that's what's so sad."