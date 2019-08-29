Be watching the night sky this weekend for the Northern Lights

Thanks to a coronal hole around the Sun, another solar wind stream has been released and is headed toward Earth for this upcoming Labor Day Weekend. Gaseous and charged particles will be heading into Earth's atmosphere as early as Saturday evening, which will trigger a geomagnetic storm for the weekend.

While this geomagnetic storm will arrive Saturday night, the stronger part of the storm will arrive Sunday night, which may push the Northern Lights as far south as Illinois in the overnight periods.

Even better for Northern Lights viewers... skies should remain relatively clear and there is a New Moon Phase, with only 3% of the moon visible during this time. Even with the New Moon Phase, your best viewing will be outside of city limits, where "light pollution" may hamper your viewing.