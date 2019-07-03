Be courteous with fireworks around your veteran neighbors with PTSD

The Fourth of July is meant to celebrate our independence. But a big part of those celebrations can be painful for those who fought to keep our independence.

United States Marine Corps. veteran Gary Koch and United States Air Force veteran Bob Frandre have seen quite a lot in their time in service. Now both are working hard to cope with post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD.

As a crew chief, it was Fandre who was in charge at the fuel pit once the F-4 bombers landed.

"Seeing the guys all shot up, and I had to help the guys take them out of there, ad that still bothers me today yet, I can see that in my mind," Fandre explaned.

For Koch, depression sinks in when he thinks of the moments he thought past the idea of 'kill or be killed'.

"He was coming at me with a machete, and I remember going through his stuff and seeing the pictures of his wife and kids, "Koch recalled. "He became a person."

It's this time of year that can cause symptoms of their PTSD to get stirred up.

"I get real nervous and then I start to tear up right away, and I still do that today once in a while," said Fandre.

Koch said the booms of the fireworks sound like missiles coming in or rifles being fired. He recalled a time when some neighbors lit off fireworks, and he instinctively got down on the ground into a combat position.

Both said their advice for neighbors of combat veterans, is to get to know them, to be able to adjust their celebrations.

"Find out what some of the problems are. Look at them and say 'Hey, if you got a problem with the fireworks we wont do them this year, or we'll take it somewhere else', and 'How does this affect you?'," Koch said.

As for their fellow comrades, Koch advised to start talking, either to friends, family, a counselor or even just in groups like the weekly veterans coffee group that meets Wednesdays at Denny's in Rothschild.

"Once you break open that box, that Pandora's box that sits in your mind, and you're able to express to others, then the PTSD doesn't go away, but you live with it, you learn to work with it," Koch added.

They hope that will make it easier for all veterans with PTSD to cope and give our community a deeper understanding.