'Be Amazing' holds 2nd annual Recognition Ceremony

Be Amazing is recognizing the youth that have exemplified what the group is about.

And that is, promote positive change in the community to honor the victims and those impacted on march 22, 2017.

The 2nd Annual Be Amazing Hollywood Walk of Fame recognition ceremony was held at the Grand Theater in Wausau.

Among those being honored is D.C. Everest junior-to-be Max Koepke, who wrote the 'Be Amazing' song.

"Each verse has a different meaning," said Koepke. "Love brings us together, the first verse. Dream to inspire. You know, that sort of thing. Just trying to bring the community together."

"Kids like to dream big and they have all these wonderful ideas," said Sandy Haegmeister, a member of the advisory board, "and so many times they're not able to put those ideas into motion. And the clubs in the schools are really there to help those kids cultivate the ideas they have to help give back to the community."

Hagemeister says they would love to get as many people involved as possible. Adults, kids, community members and not just in our area, but throughout the state.