Be Amazing gas pump goes up in Kronenwetter

After the tragic events of March 22, 2017 struck Wausau, the Be Amazing organization has been striving to use tragedy to inspire positive community change throughout all of the Wausau area.

In their latest fundraiser, the Be Amazing organization has partnered with the Village Crossing gas station in Kronenwetter to set up a designated gas pump that will help raise funds for the organization.

Similar to high school pride pumps throughout the Wausau area, the Village Crossing gas station will donate two cents to every gallon that passes through the Be Amazing pump.

"That two cents a gallon will become part of the Be Amazing fund that we can then give to organizations that are looking for a way to fund community service projects that they would like to carry out," said Be Amazing founder and president Cheryl Goetsch said.

While the Village Crossing gas station always saw themselves helping the community through a high school pride pump, when they found the Be Amazing organization, they knew it was a perfect fit.

"Be Amazing is a group that effects the whole community so instead of just donating to a specific school, knowing that we're donating to Be Amazing, we know we're effecting the Wausau community at large," said Village Crossing gas station's owner Carrie Sickler.

The pump is already up and running and traffic through the Be Amazing pump is expected to increase as the word continues to spread.