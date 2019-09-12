Be Amazing ice cream social held for a good cause

You can't go wrong with ice cream, and even more so when that ice cream is part of a good cause. Be Amazing served up an ice cream social at Doepke park in Rib Mountain.

The cold sweet treat was only part of the family fun. Organizers say they had a good turn out, in spite of the weather. They also say they are happy more people are learning about the organization.

Be Amazing is a charitable organization dedicated to inspiring and empowering people to positively impact the community.