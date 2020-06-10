Bay Beach to require wristbands during "soft opening"

Bay Beach Amusement Park is ready to open for the summer--with some safety guidelines.

As Action 2 News first reported, the amusement park in Green Bay will hold a "soft opening" on June 20 and June 21.

We're now learning more about the plans for the soft opening:

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The park will limit capacity to 500 guests each day.

Visitors will need wristbands to get into the park.

Bay Beach says more information on the soft opening will be released June 12.

The park will be closed June 22-25 "to make adjustments to our COVID-19 Preparedness Plan," according to a post on the Bay Beach Facebook page. That information will also be released June 12.

"Thank you for your understanding and cooperation with the changes that have to be made in order for us to be open," reads the Facebook post.