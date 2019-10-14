Abbotsford battalion chief recognized during first responders' cermony

Joseph Mueller from the Central Fire & EMS District was honored along with more than 100 first responders from around the state in a first-of-its-kind recognition ceremony on Oct. 10.

Representative Bob Kulp (R-Stratford) proudly presented the “First Responder of the Year” to Mueller during the Assembly floor session.

“Joe spends many hours at the fire station to complete the responsibilities that comes with the Chief’s job. The service Joe performs comes with many sacrifices such as sleepless nights, leaving family gatherings and missed meals. He delegates duties to members so there is comradery within the department. Joe is very deserving of this award,” stated Rep. Kulp in a news release.

The Assembly also passed a resolution to designate Oct. 28 as First Responders Appreciation Day in Wisconsin.

