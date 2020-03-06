Bat tests positive for rabies in Marathon County

A bat recently tested positive for rabies in Marathon County and an event Saturday is scheduled to help protect families and their pets.

"A person had found a bat in their basement," Cheryl Fay, a Marathon County environmental health lab technician told NewsChannel 7. "They did have an exposure because they reached into a trashcan and had some cuts on their arm and found that live bat in the trashcan."

She said bites or scratches from bats can be nearly undetectable. The disease is transmitted by saliva.

"If you're sleeping in a room that you find a live bat, that would be considered an exposure too and you should call the health department and we can help you out what to do next," she said.

"It's so important to vaccinate your animals because if you get a bat in your house, you may not know that your animal was bit, let alone if you were bitten by it and it's here; we have rabies in the city," Ashley Bishop, the Wausau humane officer urged.

She explained that is why they host the Paws and Protect events at the Humane Society of Marathon County. People living in the City of Wausau, Schofield, the village or town of Weston can come to get their pets licensed, get a free rabies vaccination, and get them microchipped for $10.

If your pet gets rabies and is not vaccinated prior to the bite, "the animal will die," Bishop said. "They're going to show signs of neurologic distress, their behaviors are going to change. There's a higher propensity of them actually infecting other animals and people because they become aggressive."

Fay said some vaccines can protect your cat, dog, or ferret up to three years, but the first round of vaccines will only last for one year and if you miss the deadline to update your three-year vaccine your pet will have to get another one-year vaccine.

If you do find a bat in your home or come in contact with other animals known to carry rabies, you are asked to capture the animal, if you can do so safely, while wearing gloves into a hard container and then take it to the health department. Fay said do not smash the head or freeze the animal as the brain is used to test for rabies. You can also have a pest control service capture and handle the animal.