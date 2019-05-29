Bart Starr's legacy to be celebrated in Alabama June 9

The Green Bay Packers have shared the official obituary for legendary quarterback Bart Starr.

Starr passed away May 26 at the age of 85. He was surrounded by his family and close friends.

"As he left this world, he did so in peace, having never lost his faith, and having always trusted in the goodness of humanity," reads the obituary.

A "Celebrating the Legacy of Bart Starr" service will be held in Starr's beloved Birmingham, Ala. on June 9, 3-5 p.m.. The service will be held at the Wright Center at Samford University.

Bart Starr, Jr. tells Action 2 News that plans are being made to hold a celebration of his father's life in Green Bay. Details are pending.

"We will for sure do something of a public nature, a celebration of life up in Green Bay. I don't know exactly the time and place yet.... But you know about dad's affection for the fans, the organization, the many wonderful individuals he's met all across the state, so for to honor his wishes we really want to do something up there for those people. We know he would want that. We knew he had expressed that when he was with us, so that's an easy call," Starr says.

Born in Montgomery, Ala., Bryan Bartlett Starr arrived in Green Bay in 1956. He was a 17th round draft choice out of the University of Alabama.

Starr became the starting quarterback in 1959. That's the same year Vince Lombardi would take over as Packers head coach. It would become one of the most iconic winning legacies in the history of sports.

Starr led the Packers to an astonishing five NFL titles. The most famous of those games was the 1967 Ice Bowl at Lambeau Field. Bart Starr's quarterback sneak won the game for the Packers and cemented him in the history of the NFL, Green Bay, and all of sports.

In 2014, Starr suffered two strokes and a heart attack. His recovery included stem cell treatment and working with a trainer. Action 2 News spoke with Bart Starr's son on the legend's 85th birthday. Bart Starr, Jr. told us in some ways, the last four-and-a-half years had been his dad's finest hours, because in his darkest days he maintained his character and dignity.

Bart Starr's legacy extends well beyond football. Bart and Cherry Starr helped found Rawhide Boys Ranch in New London. Bart Starr auctioned his 1967 Super Bowl MVP Corvette to help cover the costs of starting the non-profit that helps at-risk young people.

