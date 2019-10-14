Barron County press conference to mark one year anniversary of Closs case

Tuesday marks one year since Barron County deputies started their search for the man who killed Jim and Denise Closs and kidnapped their daughter Jayme.

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald is planning to hold a news conference in Barron today to mark the one year anniversary of the Closs case.

Monday, Sheriff Fitzgerald will be honoring his team with special recognition for those who worked behind the scenes on the case.

There will also be members from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in Barron Monday.

