Barr: Justice Dept. is collecting Ukraine info from Giuliani

Attorney General William Barr says the Justice Department is collecting information that Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani is gathering in Ukraine about the president’s Democratic rival Joe Biden and his son.

Attorney General William Barr speaks at the National Sheriffs' Association Winter Legislative and Technology Conference in Washington, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. (Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

But Barr cautioned Monday that federal officials have “to be very careful” with information coming from Ukraine.

The prospect that Giuliani is providing potentially damaging information about one of the president’s political rivals to the Justice Department while he is under federal investigation is likely to deepen criticism from Democrats that Barr acts more like the president’s personal lawyer than the attorney general.

