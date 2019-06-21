Ball games, movies and deep fryers: Celebrating June Dairy Month

National Dairy Month is celebrated in June and nobody celebrates it quite like we do here in Wisconsin. Summer is the perfect time to remind folks of all the delicious, nutritious dairy options available.

Wisconsinites celebrate National Dairy Month bigger than anywhere else! Beth Schaefer with the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin listed a few ways to show your dairy pride.

• Volunteer at a Dairy breakfast in your area.

• Raise a glass for World Milk Day on June 1st

• Share some amazing dairy recipes with friends and family throughout summer

• Tell your dairy story to help illustrate the importance of dairy to Wisconsin’s economy

• Visit a Wisconsin Marcus Theater near you to catch Wisconsin dairy farmers on the BIG screen pre-trailers from May 31- July15th.

• Attend Farmer Appreciation Day at Miller Park on August 11th to root for the Brewers and show support for Wisconsin’s dairy industry. tickets available at www.wisconsindairy.org/brewers

• Follow along and share on social channels using #WisconsinDairy

