Baldwin, Johnson react to Mueller's resignation, public statement

Wisconsin's senators are reacting today after special counsel Robert Mueller announced his resignation on the closure of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Surprising Washington with brief remarks Wednesday, Mueller indicated it's up to Congress to decide what to do with his findings. The special counsel reiterated that, bound by Justice Department policy, charging a sitting president with a crime "was not an option." But he also stressed he could not exonerate Trump. Instead, he cited that same policy to say, "The Constitution requires a process other than the criminal justice system."

"What I would say of his statement today, as well as the Mueller report itself, is it finds as fact that Vladimir Putin directed on the U.S. and its democracy and interfered with the 2016 election," Democrat senator Tammy Baldwin said.

Republican senator Ron Johnson says the process isn't over yet.

"From my standpoint, I think we still need to look at what was happening inside the Department of Justice, the FBI, and the intelligence community leading up to the election, during the transition and the early months of the Trump Administration. So we will continue to do that," Johnson said.

In the wake of Mueller's announcement, Cory Booker is calling on fellow congressional Democrats "to begin impeachment proceedings immediately."

President Donald Trump tweeted out this afternoon that "the case is closed".