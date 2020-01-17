Bakhtiari HS Coach: he was lazy but re-committed and became great

Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari graduated from Serra High School in Northern California in 2009.

The same high school produced Patriots QB Tom Brady and Hall of Fame receiver Lynn Swan.

Last year, Bakhtiari, Brady and four others donated a large amount of money to the school to rebuild their weight room into a state of the art facility.

As good as he is now, his high school coach says he wasn't a good player and never started a game until until his senior year.

"David just really wasn't putting in the effort that we think he should have been. And I went over to him and said, you're never going to play a down of football here at Serra for me ever. He was not happy So I immediately called his mom, Debbie and said two things are going to happen. David's going to come home and either, one, want to quit which we both know was never going to happen. And number two, he's probably going to want to kill his coach. I said, let's make sure none of those," says Patrick Walsh Bakhtiari's high school football coach.

Bakhtiari was voted class clown his senior year.

As for the long hair he has going on these days, Walsh says that was never allowed at Serra High School.

