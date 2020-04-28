Bait shop deemed non-essential trying to stay afloat after month closure

With Gov. Tony Evers' announcement Monday of another turn of the dial in expanding allowed operations for nonessential businesses, businesses are preparing to re-open in a new way.

The expanded order will go into effect Wednesday at 8 a.m., but Riverside Canoe Rental and Bait Shop in Schofield is set to reopen Thursday. Co-owner, Keith Syring said he is thankful to be able to open ahead of one of his busiest times of the year.

"This is opening weekend, so for fishermen, it's kind of like their Indy 500 and Super Bowl all rolled into one," he said.

While his business may be open, his shop's doors will remain closed. Syring said customers will have to call in their orders ahead of time with a credit card ready, he will prepare their merchandise and leave it out on a table for them at the time they are supposed to pick it up.

"We also will be implementing our old intercom system so we can talk to customers through a closed door," he added.

Typically, he would either take customers' personal bait buckets and fill them with their desired bait, but now he said he will put the bait in heavy-duty ziplock bags so customers do not have to come into contact with him.

Though the shop will reopen, the last month has left the business bailing water.

"We closed on March 24 according to Governor Evers' orders. We had to let approximately $500 worth of live bait go to waste," he said.

On top of that, the $15,000 worth of merchandise he has hanging on the walls of the shop will likely stay there because customers are not allowed to go into the store to shop.

"It's bad enough we're considered non-essential, but then places like gas stations that sell bait, they can sell bait. Gander Outdoors, which I don't feel is very essential, they can sell bait," he said. "So it really kind of puts us in a bad way. Absolutely no income since the 24th of March is a little hard to sustain for a business like this, which isn't the most lucrative in the first place."

This is the not first snag his business has had to manage, however.

"It all started with the threat of eminent domain from our old factory that we had to sell to the city of Schofield and then we moved here. We got stuck with like a $13,000 capital gains in the move, that was kind of a bummer. Then, they drew down our river making it difficult for us to rent our kayaks," he recalled. "So yeah, we've had our share of adversity. This COVID-19 thing is certainly just adding to the story. I feel like sometimes I should write a book or something."

Despite the challenges of the last month, Syring said he understands the importance of keeping himself, his family, and his customers safe during this pandemic.

"I have an 88-year-old father that I'm a caregiver for; I would certainly hate to take some type of virus over to him unknowingly that I would receive from a customer or vise versa," he urged. "We're here to take as much of their money as we possibly can and try to give them the best live bait that we can, but we want to make sure this all stays on the up and up and everybody stays safe."

As for kayak and canoe rentals, he said they typically open up that part of the business Memorial Weekend in part due to the holiday uptick in business, but also for the safety aspect. He said water temperatures before that time are often below 60 degrees. He explained he will monitor the water temperatures and open up rentals as soon as it is safe to do so.