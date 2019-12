The axe is coming back to Wisconsin after a 38-17 win against the Gophers.

Jonathan Taylor showed why he's one of the best in college, with three total touchdowns on the day. Taylor also had more than 100 all-purpose yards.

The Badgers defense also came up big in this one, forcing a fumble and an interception in the contest.

Minnesota has had one of the best starts in school history and had an number eight ranking coming into the game.