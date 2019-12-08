Badgers will play Oregon in Rose Bowl

The Wisconsin Badgers are headed to the Rose Bowl.

The 8th ranked Badgers will take on the No. 6 Oregon Ducks, who won the PAC-12 Championship on Friday.

The 106th Rose Bowl will be a rematch between the two teams, who faced off in 2012 in the famous game. The Ducks won that match up 45-38.

This is the 10th time Wisconsin will make an appearance at the Rose Bowl. The Badgers record in the game is 3-6.

The College Football Rankings slotted Wisconsin in at No. 8 in the nation.

The Rose Bowl will take place Jan. 1 at 4 p.m. in Pasadena, California.