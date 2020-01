Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus is taking his talents to the NFL. The junior announced his decision via Twitter.

Thank You Badger Nation ! It’s been a great ride and I’m ready for the next chapter. Thanks for all the support 8️⃣7️⃣ pic.twitter.com/GRy3irWrAn — Quintez Cephus (@QoDeep_87) January 6, 2020

Cephus tallied 901 yards and seven touchdowns this past season. He will finish his career with 1,496 yards and 13 touchdowns on his career.