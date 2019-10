The Wisconsin Badgers game against the Ohio Buckeyes will be televised by FOX, WZAW-TV. Coverage begins at 10 a.m. with FOX's Big Noon Kickoff show.

Both teams are currently 6-0 and ranked in the top 10 of the Associated Press college football poll. No. 6 Wisconsin plays at Illinois on Saturday, while No. 4 Ohio State visits Northwestern on Friday night.