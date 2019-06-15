Badger State Games held on Saturday

On Saturday the 35th annual Badger State Games were held at D.C. Everest Junior High School.

More than 100 people from around the state of Wisconsin participated in the Olympic style multi-sport events. The games were for people of all ages including some participants being well into their 80’s. Many participants tell NewsChannel 7 they return every year because it keeps them active and healthy.

All athletes who medal in the Badger State Games are invited to participate in the State Games of America giving them the chance to be alongside athletes from all over the country.

