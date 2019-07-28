Badger State Games cancels flag football tournament due to weather

For the last two years, the State Badger Games have hosted flag football, volleyball and soccer tournaments at the Eastbay Sports Complex in Wausau. While most games went off without a hitch, due to weather, the flag football championship game was canceled.

“Because of the storms and the lightning, we wanted to make sure that all of our attendees are safe. Our highest priority is safety,” said Yee Leng Xiong, Chairperson of the Wausau Hmong Festival.

Seeing how many of the participating teams are from another state, organizers decided to split the award money between teams rather than reschedule.