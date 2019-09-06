Badger Bash back to kickoff game day at Union South

The start of football season at Camp Randall means the start of the Badger Bash tailgate.

This is a tradition for more than 40 years at Union South to pump fans up for the game. The tailgate starts two and a half hours before kickoff and has something for everyone in the family.

The Badger Bash has performances from the UW-Madison marching band, UW-Madison spirit squad and other live music. There are inflatables, games and more than 100 food and drink options. Plus, Badger Bash is free and open to everyone.

The tailgate takes place at Union South, which is next door to Camp Randall on the corner of Dayton and Monroe.

There are options to stay and watch the game at Union South as well if you don’t have tickets.

For more information about the Badger Bash and the schedule for the tailgates throughout the season click here.