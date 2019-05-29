Badger 5 Jackpot winning ticket sold in Wausau

The Wisconsin Lottery states three people will split the $118,000 jackpot prize—one of those winning tickets was purchased in Wausau.

Each lucky winner won $39,333.

The winning numbers of 2, 4, 12, 22, and 23 were matched in three separate locations.

One lucky location was Gas and Go (304 E. State Street) in Mauston. The other lucky locations were Village BP (246 S. Main Street) in Thiensville and Kwik Trip (2950 Stewart Avenue) in Wausau.

The winners have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize in person at the Madison or Milwaukee Lottery Office or by mail.

