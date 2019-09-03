Back to school traffic reminders

Law enforcement is asking drivers to slow down with traffic changing up due to the start of school. Crossing guards, children and buses will all be on the roads in the mornings. Roads have been reduced to 15 miles an hour in school zones. The Stevens Point police department asks drivers to take school zones seriously especially with bad weather to create a safe environment for all.

"It’s important that we just slow down and realize that the extra couple of minutes that it takes to get to work may keep everyone safe in the long run,” Lieutenant Dana Williams with the Stevens Point police department said.

Flashing signs have been added to traffic areas to remind drivers of the speed decrease. Crossing guards with stop signs and school buses will also be out making travel a little slower. Law enforcement will be out to enforce the speed change.

"Our officers will be out and about and visible in the school zones and reminding people that they need to be slowing down. And sometimes just the presence of them in the school zones reminds them, I need to slow it down to 15,” Williams said.

Christian Budzinski, the Stevens Point transportation manager, said that between seven and eight will be the busiest times for traffic. He advised that if you don't like the slower drive to maybe change your route.

"Just be aware of it. Slow down when you see a bus we are on our same route every day for the whole year. So if you have to change your route going to work possibly change it because were there at the same time every day to pick up kids and we move slow,” Budzinski said.

He said the first day of school can be stressful for kids. Make sure they know their bus number at the end of the day to get home safely. Overall Budzinski said to always keep aware of your surroundings on the roads.

"What we run into is kids are unpredictable. I was a kid once, I have two kids of my own they are very unpredictable. They do, they think they are invisible so as adults and people in the community we need to know that we have to see that and avoid it. Slow down or avoid the area,” Budzinski said.