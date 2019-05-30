Baby boy chokes to death on pine cone at N.C. daycare

The grandmother of a 10-month-old boy is demanding answers after she says the infant choked on a pine cone while playing outside at daycare and did not survive.

Areon Ellington, 10 months, died after choking on a pine cone while playing outside at daycare, according to his grandmother. (Source: Helena Harris/WRAL/CNN)

Helena Harris says she dropped off her 10-month-old grandson, Areon Ellington, at A Hug A Day Care in Raleigh, N.C. on Wednesday morning. Just a few hours later, she got a phone call from the manager.

"The daycare lady called me and told me that I needed to get to the daycare because Areon was choking on something,” Harris said.

Harris says Areon choked on a pine cone while playing outside at the daycare and died.

"He was my heart…. He was our get up and go,” Harris said.

So far, no charges have been filed in the case.

"My grandbaby is gone. Somebody needs to be responsible for what happened to him,” Harris said.

According to the Division of Child Development and Early Education, there have been violations at the daycare in the past. These included hazardous items found on the property, health assessment filing issues and daily schedules not being maintained.

