BUDDY CHECK 7: Using art to cope with cancer

A Northwoods woman with a passion for art, wasn't going to let breast cancer keep her from being creative. In fact, she turned the diagnoses and changes in her body into inspiration.

Buddy Check 7

In November of 2018, Katlyn Koester found a lump, and was soon diagnosed with breast cancer at just 30 years old.

At first, hearing the news, was tough.

"My parents would wake up at 2 or 3 in the morning and find me at my work table painting, because that was the only thing that I found that was helping at that time to deal with the emotions that I started painting," Koester said.

She started doing pottery at age 12, and says she's always enjoyed art. But this year, it took on a much different purpose.

"I was diagnosed on December 17. On December 18th, I actually painted my first picture. I woke up and that was my first emotional release or my personal art therapy," she said.

In her self portraits, she said she chose not to wear hats or wigs, but to really focus on her changing look.

"I guess it kind of gave me a way to kind of accept that part of it, to take that much time to study my own face and my head in paintings."

The type of treatment Koester underwent is putting her young body through something similar to menopause, but with the help of her friends and parents, she's taking it all in stride.

"I'll be sitting and watching TV or whatever and I'll start taking off layers or I'll throw blankets aside and my parents just kind of look at me, and they'll go, 'Hot flash? Yep. Hot flash!' So, we just try to-it's easier to deal with it if you can smile about something at some point," Koester explained.