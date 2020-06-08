BUDDY CHECK 7: The role of fiber in reducing breast cancer risk

Most Americans fall short of the recommended daily intake of fiber.

For women, this is especially important, since a fiber-rich diet could help ward off breast cancer.

A recent Harvard review looked at an analysis of more than 8.5 million women.

It found that those who consumed the most fiber were 8% less likely to develop breast cancer, than those who consumed the least.

While 8% may not sound like a lot, nutritionist Samantha Bulgrin with Marshfield Clinic, says with the amount of the sample size, 8% is a good figure to get back.

She also said, while fiber can be added through supplements, it's always best to work them into your diet naturally.

"Fiber itself is found in plant foods. So, good sources of fiber include any whole wheat version of things versus, like, the white version of things. So, by picking whole wheat versus white bread, or brown rice or wild rice instead of white rice, those are nice ways to get in fiber," according to Bulgrin.

Beans, chickpeas and lentils are also good sources of fiber.

