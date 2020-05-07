BUDDY CHECK 7: Secondary cancer associations

As warmer temperatures try to work their way back into Wisconsin, many of us are feeling the urge to get outside. But, the sun isn't always easy on our skin.

For those who've survived breast cancer, their bodies could be even more sensitive to the sun's rays.

Dr. Christine Murphy, a dermatologist with Marshfield Clinic said, "Breast cancer survivors do have a higher risk of some second cancers, and melanoma is one of those. And then interestingly the converse is true, too. Melanoma patients had a higher risk of getting breast cancer as well."

Dr. Murphy said one study showed that breast cancer survivors overall had about a 16% higher chance of getting melanoma.

She said, if you're doing a monthly breast check, it's the perfect time to also look around your body for any unusual moles or skin changes.