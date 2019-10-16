BUDDY CHECK 7: 5th Buddy Check 7 phone bank complete

You called, and a panel of doctors, surgeons, genetic counselors and breast care coordinators answered at our 5th annual Buddy Check 7 Phone Bank.

For some members of the panel, the questions coming in, were quite enlightening this time around.

"Well, they're a little different this year. They're a little bit different every year. But, I have to tell you, your audience out there, all of you, are much more sophisticated this year, and they're asking harder and harder questions," Dr. Patricia Lillis with Marshfield Clinic said.

The phone bank is just one part of our mission here at WSAW to encourage being proactive about breast health.