BUDDY CHECK 7: Wisconsin Well Woman Program

Routine check-ups and mammograms can help detect cancer early and potentially keep it from spreading.

Wisconsin Well Woman Program

That can be expensive however, if insurance doesn't cover those appointments.

For certain residents who qualify, the Wisconsin Well Woman Program is there to cover the costs associated with preventative appointments.

It works to prevent the spread of breast cancer, and also cervical cancer by covering mammograms, pap tests, and in some cases, the treatments that follow.

Samantha Gruetzmacher with the Wisconsin Well Woman Program says, "If there is a concern found on one of those screenings, the program then also covers the diagnostic appropriate following steps as well."

