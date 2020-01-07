BREAKING NEWS: U.S. Military confirms Iraqi base with U.S. Troops under attack

Washington Post Beirut bureau chief Liz Sly is reporting an airbase in Iraq where American troops are based is under a rocket attack. Stay with NewsChannel 7 for further updates.

The US military confirms an ongoing rocket attack on Al-Asad airbase where US troops are based. It’s the one Trump said Iraq would have to pay for if the US leaves. — Liz Sly (@LizSly) January 7, 2020