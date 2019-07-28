BREAKING: 10-year-old killed by van in Wood Co.

A 10-year-old boy has died following a fatal crash in Wood County.

The Marshfield Police Department and the Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department responded to a traffic crash in the parking lot of the business at 1613 N Central Avenue in Marshfield on July 27, 2019, at 10:46 am.

Preliminary investigation indicates the hand controls of a handicapped-accessible van were inadvertently activated, causing the van to move in reverse. The van struck 10-year-old Micah LaSee of Spencer, Wisconsin, who was confined to his wheelchair behind the van.

Paramedics cared for Micah on the scene and transported him to the Marshfield Medical Center.

The Wood County Coroner’s office advised the Marshfield Police Department Micah died later in the day. An autopsy will be performed to assess the cause of death.

Neither the operator of the van nor the van involved was related to Micah.

The accident remains under investigation.