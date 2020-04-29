BBB warns about phony websites selling in-demand products

With the COVID-10 pandemic, items like sanitizers, disinfectants, masks and paper products are in short supply. The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers not to get scammed by a website promising these products.

“We need to be smarter than the scammers out there and right now the scammers are smarter than us,” said Tiffany Bernard Schultz with the BBB Serving Wisconsin. “A good portion of the time that website will be a phony website and the scammer is only out to get your personal information.”

Some of the more popular items popping up are websites dedicated to the selling of facemasks and hand sanitizer.

“Consumers are turning to these fake websites to purchase products that are in demand that they can’t find in retail stores,” added Bernard Schultz.

Many of the websites have been created in just the last few weeks.

“BBB investigations have shown that most of these websites are newly created, within the last couple weeks or so,” says Jim Temmer, CEO/president of BBB Serving Wisconsin. “And, as quickly as they’ve surfaced, many have disappeared already. The perpetrators behind the websites keep their identity private, and often disband the sites soon after they’ve created them and have stolen your money.”

BBB says there are a few things that you should be on the lookout for when shopping online:

Know who you are dealing with. Check spelling and domain names

Ensure the website address begins with https

Check for an about page and a contact us section

Phishing emails often lack personalization

Check a business on the BBB website

If you encounter a scam, you can report it to the BBB Scam tracker here.

You can also call the Wisconsin BBB at 414-847-6000 or 1-800-273-1002.

