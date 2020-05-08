BBB warns about phony websites popping up during COVID-19 crisis

With shortages of sanitizers, disinfectants, masks and paper products seen throughout the country since the COVID-19 virus first surfaced, the Better Business Bureau is warning consumers that websites selling these and other related products have also surfaced.

Susan Bach, the northeast Wisconsin regional director for the BBB said that most of these websites are newly created, within the last couple weeks or so, and as quickly as they’ve surfaced, many have disappeared already. But this happens after they have stolen your money.

The BBB has been busy investigating several sites and complaints received since mid-March.

One such site was popumart.com. Ten complaints have been received from consumers in seven states. According to complainants, they responded to ads on social media sites for face masks and hand sanitizers. Ordered products were not received.

Popumart does not list an address or phone number on its website. The website, which was created on March 23, 2020, no longer exists.

Another website, mizinshop.com was created on April 1, 2020, and lists an address in Franco, Wisconsin. This is a fake address, as there is no such city in Wisconsin.

R.G. of California said the site was running ads selling PPE. When customers purchased the products, they were never delivered. There was also no customer service phone number to call.

Spartadata, which also uses the name N95 Health has been purportedly selling face masks through its website, N95health.com, which was just created on March 2, 2020. The address listed on its website is residential, not accurate, and likely hijacked. BBB called the phone number listed on its website but reached a “virtual receptionist” who could not answer any questions about the company. BBB left a message for a return call, but it was not returned.

Here are some things to be on the lookout for:

1. Know who you are dealing with. Check spelling and domain names. Google the website to see if others have been complaining. Look for other tell-tale signs such as poor grammar, lack of information, and capital letters in the middle of sentences.

2. Ensure the website address begins with https://. Also, check the address bar for a “not secure” message. A trustworthy online seller will have a secure domain, keeping your information safe from hackers. Many websites will also have security certification logos visible on their page. Always click on them to verify they open an attached security policy because many scam sites will simply display these logos without an option to click through to a policy.

3. Check the age of a website’s domain. Use a website like https://whois.domaintools.com/ to check whether a website was established recently. Because crises like the coronavirus provide new avenues for scammers to take advantage of the public, they will often establish new websites that match current events.

4. Check for an about page and a contact us section. Scammers are creative, but they don’t often take the time to fabricate a full brand history like you would find on a company’s about us page. They may fabricate contact information, but BBB recommends ensuring the phone numbers and email addresses are both legitimate and responsive.

5. Phishing emails often lack personalization. Legitimate companies communicate with customers using their name, but scammers don’t often know their victims. Many email scams will begin with a non-personalized salutation, like “Dear sir or madam.”

6. Check a business at BBB.org. Whether the website offers face masks or toilet paper, verify its legitimacy before you make a purchase or provide your personal information.

7. Always pay by credit card. When purchasing any product or service through a website, always use a credit card as your payment method. If you pay by credit card online, your transaction will be protected by the Fair Credit Billing Act. If the product arrives defective or doesn’t arrive at all, you can dispute the charge on your credit card and temporarily withhold payment while the creditor investigates them.

If you encounter a scam, please report it to the BBB Scam Tracker at BBB.org/scamtracker. Even if you don’t fall victim to the scam, the information allows you to share your experience with others and helps to protect the public from scammers.

For more information or further inquiries, contact the Wisconsin BBB at www.bbb.org/wisconsin, 414-847-6000 or 1-800-273-1002.

