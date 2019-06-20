BBB warning brides-to-be about Grand Chute photographer and DJ

The Better Business Bureau is warning brides-to-be about a Grand Chute company, “Say I Do Wedding Services” and its owner, Scott M. Sockett II.

BBB began receiving complaints in early 2018 and, to date, has processed 16 complaints from consumers in five states-- Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, and Minnesota; totaling almost $26,000.

The company has an “F” rating, the BBB’s lowest grade, for failure to respond to complaints and failure to correct the underlying cause of complaints.

According to a news release, the business also used the names: Magic Focus Photography & Cinematography, S2 Wedding Solutions, and Wedding Solutions.

Most complaints are from brides-to-be who report they paid in full and in advance between $850 - $3,100 for wedding services such as photography, videography, DJ services, lighting services, and photo-booth rental, but didn’t receive what was paid and contracted for, photographs and videos not received, failure to receive refunds after canceling services, overall dissatisfaction with services and services not rendered.

Jennifer of Fond du Lac, states, “I paid in full for videography and a photo booth for my wedding. The vendor never showed up to the event. I have taken the case to small claims court but still have yet to receive my refund. I want to receive my money back per the court settlement of $1,118.50.”

Sarah of Blue Earth, Minnesota wrote, “I contracted for photography, videography and a photo booth and paid in full, $2000. The day before, Scott informed me that he had surgery on his rotator cuff and will be sending a replacement photographer for my wedding. The day of the wedding, the replacement is nowhere to be found. Scott texted me that he couldn’t get hold of the replacement and was on his way himself. Scott did not show up to fulfill the contract. Now he will not respond to any messages and he’s started a new business under a different name. I fear he may be doing this to other people.”

The Better Business Bureau reminds consumers to check on companies before doing business. Also, get all promises in writing, never pay in cash or in full up front, and confirm with vendors two weeks prior to your big day.