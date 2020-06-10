BBB warning about high-pressure sales tactics by extended vehicle service contract companies

The Better Business Bureau advises consumers to use caution when doing business with U.S. Automotive Protection Services LLC, an extended vehicle service contract company located in O’Fallon, Missouri.

21129251 - handover of car keys in a dealership (Source: georgerudy/123RF)

Consumers are reporting the company uses misleading and high-pressure sales tactics, fails to cancel contracts in a timely manner or provide refunds and provides poor customer service.

Consumers have posted more than 125 complaints and more than 100 customer reviews, most of which are negative, since February 2018 about US Automotive Protection Services LLC. The business has an “F” rating, the lowest on BBB’s scale.

Susan Bach, the northeast Wisconsin regional director for the BBB joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Wednesday. She said the company often solicits consumers through postcard mailers.

“Telling them that their warranty is about to expire and that they should call right away, but once they do, they’re subjected to a lot of high-pressure, hard-sell techniques to try to get them to buy a service contract,” Bach explained.

She said these marketing tactics are wrong.

“They’re deceptive. The BBB has been warning consumers for more than a decade about the marketing tactics for companies in this industry, but unfortunately some of these companies just have not changed their marketing techniques at all.”

This is how a typical mailer reads: “Our records indicate that you have not contacted us to have your vehicle protection activated. This notice is to inform you that your (vehicle year and model) is in need of vehicle protection in order to ensure its continued safe operation. Please call us today at (toll-free number). By neglecting to activate your protection program you will be responsible for paying all repairs out of pocket.”

The recipient of the mailer is given a deadline date to respond and is told “immediate response requested.”

BBB has questioned the company about statements made on its mailers, but the company has not addressed BBB’s concerns, nor has it responded to a BBB letter asking what it is doing to address its ongoing, serious pattern of complaints.

If a consumer is seeking coverage for their vehicle, they need to do their research to find a policy that fits their needs.

BBB tips for consumers considering purchasing a vehicle service contract:

- Research any business and its owners carefully before paying any money. Check the company’s BBB Business Profile at BBB.org or by calling 800-273-1002.

- Do not be pressured into making an immediate decision. Beware of any sales offer that requires you to buy now in order to qualify for the best rate.

- Never give away any personal or credit card information over the phone or via e-mail until you have read and agreed to the terms and conditions to a contract.

- Beware of claims that you will receive “bumper-to-bumper” coverage on your vehicle. That does not necessarily mean that every problem will be covered. Look for conditions and disclaimers.

- Read your manufacturer’s warranty and contact your dealer or manufacturer to make sure you are not purchasing duplicate coverage.

- Do the math. Sometimes the cost of a service contract may be more than the value of the vehicle.