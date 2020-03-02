BBB releases top 10 scams from 2019

Scammers are constantly finding new ways to reach their victims.

On Monday, the Better Business Bureau released the riskiest scams of 2019.

Susan Bach, Northeast Wisconsin's regional director for the BBB, joined the Deep Bench to discuss what they are and how they're harmful to consumers.

"Number one this year as well as last year is employment scams. Usually the most common way that people fall for this is online," she said.

Rounding out the top 10 riskiest scams for 2019 include:

2. Cryptocurrency

3. Online purchase

4. Fake check or money order

5. Advance fee loan

6. Romance

7. Home improvement

8. Investment

9. Tech support

10. Travel, vacation and timeshare

Bach said it's important that the BBB share the riskiest scams list with consumers because, they can keep track of those scams in their area and report them.

"It also helps us to collect data like this so we can identify trends and work with law enforcement and educators to make people smarter consumers," Bach added.

Click here for the BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report.