BBB Warning: Watch out for fake 'shipment issues' emails

A year-round scam is ramping up around the holidays, and it starts in your email.

The Better Business Bureau said scammers use fake emails that say there are issues with the shipment to get personal information. Some emails will even use logos from UPS and Fed-Ex to make it look real.

Experts said you should always look for red flags.

"If it's not asking you to go to Fed-Ex or UPS it’s a red flag. So the urgent request and grammatical errors are big ones and who it's coming from," Tiffany Schultz, Better Business Bureau Southwest Wisconsin Regional Director said.

The BBB added porch pirates are back on the hunt this season. To avoid getting scammed, experts recommend the following:

-Check your tracking link for any possible shipping issues.

-Ask for specific delivery instructions on big ticket items.

-Avoid having your packages stolen once they reach your doorstep by requesting a signature for delivery.

-Send packages to your work address.

