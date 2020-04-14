BBB: Scammers using social media quizzes to steal personal information

Beware of those online quizzes that pop up on Facebook and other social media platforms.

The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau issued that warning that, while many of them are fun and harmless, others could be used by scammers to harvest your personal information.

The agency explains the quizzes often ask seemingly meaningless questions, but they may slip in ones like “what’s your mother’s maiden name?” or “what’s the name of the street you grew up on?” Queries like those are often used as security questions for naming and credit card accounts.

With information like that, a scammer can access those accounts or hack your computer, stealing and financial information being stolen.

Of course, the BBB does note that not all quizzes are scams (and some are fun), but anyone taking them should be cautious about the personal information they share.

The agency also provides these tips to avoid social media scams:

