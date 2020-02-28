BBB: Scammers are using phony political fundraising calls

We've probably all been on the receiving end of one at one time or another. And during this heated political season, scammers are using phoney fundraising calls to trick you into donating to a political candidate.

Lisa Schiller is Media Relations for the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau. She explains how the scam works.

"You answer the phone and hear a recorded voice on the other end. And it may even sound like the voice of one the presidential candidates. So, according to the recording, rivals have been raising a lot of money and then in order to see your favorite candidate elected, you need to donate. The calls will very likely push for an immediate donation and that is definitely a red flag,” She explained.

If you offer to make a donation, you’ll be transferred to a live person and asked for your credit card information. But your money won’t go to support the political cause. Instead, the phony caller will make off with your money and/or personal information that can be used for identity theft.

Shiller says there are some things you can do to avoid falling victim.

Screen your calls. If they come from a number you don't recognize, don't answer it.

And don't respond to unsolicited robocalls. If someone is calling you out of the blue, it's most likely a scam. She also says it is a good idea to sign up for the do not call registry. While it won't necessarily prevent scammers from calling you, it will reduce the number you receive, making it easier to ID the scams.

