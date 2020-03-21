BBB: Proposed government relief checks open door for COVID-19 scammers

The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau (BBB) announced a new scam Saturday about the proposed federal stimulus package announced this week.

That proposal includes sending every American a check to offset lost income from the coronavirus crisis.

According to a news release, the BBB has received reports about scammers pretending to be government workers calling about those checks.

The BBB said you will get a message or see a social media post claiming that you qualify for a special COVID-19 government grant. If you click the link, you will be taken to what seems to be an official website asking you to enter your personal information and/or banking details. The website claims it's “necessary” to verify your identity and process your grant.

The link leads to a website claiming to be a government agency called the "U.S. Emergency Grants Federation", which is fake.

The BBB said the government will never communicate with you on social media, and you would never be required to pay money for a free government grant.

If you spot a scam, report it to the BBB ScamTracker.