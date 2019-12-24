Avoiding plumbing issues this holiday season

The holidays are one of the busiest times for plumbers.

With lots of people under the same roof using hot water and cooking big meals, sinks and toilets can get clogged, and water heaters can break.

Terry Kolar, who owns River Valley Plumbing, says he's already getting emergency calls.

But there are several easy things you can do to reduce issues with your pipes and water.

“We’re running around 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, especially with Christmas,” said Kolar, explaining his schedule this time of year.

The holidays often lead to a full house.

If your plumbing system was designed for only having three people in your house, now you have, say, eight people in the house, it's going to create that problem," he said.

Simple things can save your hot water heater, like spacing out showers and limiting time.

"With more people in the house, they're using more gallons, more showers, more baths," he said.

He says with snow on the ground, you should also check ventilation.

"We had a thaw the last couple days, make sure there's no ice buildup or ice jams around any ventilation pipes, either your building drain vent, your stack vent, or your power vent water heater," he said.

You also want to be mindful of what's going in your toilets.

"Kids using wipes or putting wipes down the drain is a big one," he said.

And when you're cleaning up from holiday meals, keep the garbage disposal clear of grease and food items.

"Try to prevent any kind of cuttings such as peels, such as potatoes or carrots, eggshells and anything like that, and try to stay away from grease would be the best solution to get through the holiday season," he said.

Instead, compost any peels if you can, and make sure grease is safely thrown away.