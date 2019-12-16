Avoiding frostbite in colder temperatures

With colder temperatures hitting Wisconsin, doctors want to remind everyone to bundle up and be on the lookout for signs of frostbite. While there isn’t an exact temperature that causes frostbite, officials say the colder it is, the less time you should spend outside. Fingers, toes and noses are the most prone to frostbite.

A gloved hand full of snow.

Often times, wet clothing can lead to frostbite faster. Jennifer Doering with Aspirus Hospitals said even frozen sweat can cause issues.

"We always need to keep in mind that once things get wet, especially if you're out fishing, or maybe you're out sweating, your socks get wet. Those are going to be things that change over when things might get colder faster as you start to no longer sweat and those things get a change to get cold and start to freeze,” Doering said.

Doering said to especially keep an eye on kids who are playing outside as they may not understand the danger of cold fingers.

"Kids are very tolerant. They'll go out for a long time and they won't complain. Just a reminder to go out and check on them periodically. Just kind of hey how are you doing? Most of us have some extra mittens around just see if they need that change. Or even if they are reluctant to change, just throw a new pair on,” Doering said.

When it comes to warming up, Doering said to never run fingers under hot water, but to use lukewarm to not burn the skin. She also said to watch out for blisters on the bottoms of feet. Frostbite can sometimes show as blisters even weeks after being exposed to the cold. Blisters can be treated at home, but any infected wound or badly affected area should be looked at by a doctor.

